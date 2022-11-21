PH, BN leaders arrive at Seri Pacific Hotel ahead of 2pm deadline

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as well as Pakatan Harapan’s Mohamad Sabu seen entering the Seri Pacific Hotel here shortly after 9am.

Also seen giving a press conference in front of the hotel was Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

While sources declined to tell Malaysiakini of the meeting’s agenda, some downplayed its significance, saying it’s “just a regular meeting”.

Members of the press have gathered here since 9am.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Cameron Highlands MP Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor arrived earlier at the hotel.