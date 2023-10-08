PH-BN machinery must work harder to draw voter support - Tengku Zafrul

ISKANDAR PUTERI: With less than 48 hours to go, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery have been urged to double their efforts in explaining to voters the importance of cooperation between the parties.

Umno Supreme Council member Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said enlightenment should be given especially to Malay voters that this alliance is not only due to the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong but also for the sake of political and economic stability.

“The result (of this cooperation) can be seen in the first quarter of this year, Malaysia’s economic growth is quite strong, with an increase of 5.6 per cent, while investments also rose by 60 per cent,” he told reporters after officiating a data centre in Taman Teknologi Nusajaya here today, which was also attended by Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

Zafrul said this when asked if there was an increase in the support of the Malays for the Unity Government during the ongoing state election campaign in Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Penang. -Bernama