PH, BN must have solid strategy to win state polls: PM

PERMATANG PAUH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) must have a solid strategy and consolidate the strength of their grassroots in order to win all six of the upcoming state elections.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the two political coalitions must also mobilise all of their party resources to ensure a convincing win.

“This is my message, Umno has its base in the villages, DAP in the urban areas, PKR has a bit of both. PH and BN must have a solid strategy and consolidate their grassroots.

“Nobody can shake us, trust me, no one can shake us,” he said in his speech at the ‘MADANI Unity’ roadshow and the launch of the Penang Unity Machinery at the Seberang Jaya Expo site here tonight.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Penang Chief Minister and state PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow as well PH and BN leaders.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, is confident that the PH-BN alliance can create history by obtaining an exceptional result in Penang.

He said that, for the first time in history, PH as the ruling party and BN as the strong opposition will join forces.

The Prime Minister, who ended his packed schedule in Penang tonight, said the PH-BN combination was not to retain power but based on the principle of saving the country and protecting the country’s new governance.

“By combining both these parties, I believe we can achieve an exceptional result in Penang,” he said.

He said PH’s administrative record under Chow was good and that he (Chow) would remain as Chief Minister if the PH-BN alliance wins the state polls. - Bernama