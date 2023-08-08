PH-BN: Public acceptance much better compared with 2022 - PM

NIBONG TEBAL: Public acceptance towards the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance has been much better compared with the 15th General Election (GE15) last year, said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that so far, he could see positive vibes among the people, especially in the six states involved in the upcoming elections on Aug 12.

“In the past (people) used to hear all the negative things, that Anwar would revoke the rights of Muslims, that he (Anwar) would make students wear skirts. This slander becomes a culture, so people believe it.

“The students don’t even wear skirts now. so, I think that (perception) changed a little. I believe, insya-Allah, it will change,” he told reporters after meeting with the people of Sungai Bakap at the Perda Tasek booth, Simpang Ampat, here today.

He was commenting on the views of political analysts that the state elections will maintain the status quo, that the PH-BN alliance will remain in power in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan while Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Touching on the alleged involvement of the son-in-law of PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in relation to the investigation of the case of misappropriation of the foreign worker registration project, Anwar urged the individual involved not to run away, but instead to defend himself if he is innocent.

“If he thinks he is innocent, stay put instead of running away; not a good example,” he said.

It was reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking two individuals, namely Muhammad Adlan Berhan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, to assist in investigations into the alleged corruption and misappropriation of a project related to the registration and storage of foreign workers’ biometrics.

MACC said that a check on records found that the two individuals had already left Malaysia, on May 17 and 21 respectively, and thus far there is no record of either of them returning to Malaysia.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, criticised the opposition for often talking about clean (from corruption) issues, but several of them are involved with MACC in allegations of corruption involving large amounts of money.

“So, you (the opposition) have to take care of this. The amount linked to corruption is large; now PN, PAS, and Bersatu cannot use clean because they are too involved in huge corruption,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, the Prime Minister reiterated that the state Bumiputera Development Council has been reactivated, to empower the socioeconomic aspects and human capital of Bumiputera MADANI in Penang.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet him this Friday, likely to discuss investment in this country.

“This Chinese Foreign Minister (is) from one of the most powerful countries in the world. He agreed when I apologised (to him) that I am busy (with elections). He said it’s okay, he can come to Kedah or Penang,” he said.-Bernama