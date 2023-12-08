PH-BN to form state govt in Penang, wins two-thirds majority

PETALING JAYA: Unofficial results show the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) unity government are set to form the state government in Penang, after garnering a two-thirds majority in the state with 27 seats of the 40 state assembly seats contested.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow and former chief minister Lim Guan Eng won in their respective state seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican won in Bertam.

On the other hand, Chow who is also Penang PH chairman is expected to be sworn in as chief minister for a second term tomorrow (Aug 13).

“Tomorrow we will swear in a new chief minister as decided by the leadership, I will lead as CM in the swearing-in.” he spoke of his victory today.