PH candidate claims ‘dirty hands’ disrupting campaign

TANAH RATA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Cameron Highlands by-election M. Manogaran (pix) is crying foul over the last minute cancellation of the venue for charity dinner that is scheduled to be held at the Tringkap multipurpose hall tomorrow.

“I am disappointed that we are still experiencing such problems in the era of New Malaysia, we also faced the same problem when we were the opposition previously, we organised this event for the people of Tringkap and Kuala Terla and many of the ticket purchasers are from the elderly group.

“I plead, please don’t do this and give the excuse that the hall cannot be used for political programmes. Who booked it first should be allowed to proceed with the programme, make the campaign clean, open and transparent,” he told a press conference at the Tringkap multipurpose hall today.

Meanwhile, Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong said his office was informed that the area’s Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) had said the hall could not be used for the dinner.

“This is unreasonable because it is understood that the JKKK has not been established since the last general election, hence, where does the committee come from, this needs to be investigated.

“This is also a public hall, not a private property, it was built from donations of the people of this area. We have already sold 55 tickets worth RM60 each but now the programme has to be changed to a hall at Kampung Raja,” he said.

The dinner is to raise campaign funds.

DAP leaders like Lim Kit Siang and its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng are scheduled to attend it. — Bernama