PH candidate for Camerons by-election to focus on local community issues

TANAH RATA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Cameron Highland’s by-election plans to focus more on issues concerning the local community.

He said matters concerning flood mitigation, landslides, temporary occupation licences (TOL), foreign workers’ permit registration, cleanliness, and local development should be prioritised over national issues.

Manogaran, 60, said, if he was given the mandate, he would work hard to fulfill the promises made to the voters in the constituency.

“Regarding the TOL issue, the farmers have asked me to do away with the yearly renewals.

“As someone who has operated a farm for more than 40 years, I feel that the TOL is not appropriate, and we will take note of this and suggest to the government to convert the TOL to a lease. It will involve amendments to the National Land Code and other relevant Acts,“ he told Bernama after a friendly session with voters around Ringlet and Bertam Valley here.

Manogaran added that a victory for PH in Cameron Highlands would be very significant, as it would mark a starting point for the coalition to wrestle control the state from Barisan Nasional (BN). — Bernama