PH candidate Suhaizan makes final push before election day

JOHOR BAHRU: With less than 15 hours remaining before the campaign period for the Pulai parliamentary by-election ends at 11.59 pm tonight, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat is making a final push to gain voters’ support.

He is now focusing his efforts on areas known to be PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) strongholds, before leaving his fate to the voters’ hand tomorrow.

Suhaizan said he and the party’s machinery have already visited almost all district polling centres, and today, they would be going to hotspot areas.

“Alhamdulillah, we have seen a very good response from voters, and we hope this momentum can be translated into votes and results tomorrow. We will continue to seek their support.

“Tonight we will hold a grand finale ceramah, which PH-BN leaders will attend, and we hope this final push will draw the people’s votes,” he told reporters at a programme with youth in Kampung Pasir Tampoi last night.

Suhaizan is in a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death of their incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23.

Polling for both by-elections will be held tomorrow. - Bernama