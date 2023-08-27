PH candidate Suhaizan rubbishes claims of being rejected by UMNO

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat, has dismissed allegations that he had been rejected by UMNO grassroots members.

Suhaizan, who is Johor Amanah vice-chairman, said a banner claiming that UMNO branches in the Pulai division had rejected him as a candidate was put up by mischievous quarters who wanted to split the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance in the polls.

“This is propaganda (by certain quarters) to give the impression that there is dissatisfaction at the UMNO grassroots level.

“I want to tell you that the banner was taken down by my UMNO friends, and this shows that they (UMNO) were not behind it but other parties which were trying to provoke,” he added.

He told reporters this after a meeting with BN machinery and grassroots in Kampung Sungai Danga, Pulai here, which was also attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Suhaizan said it was not true that UMNO branches had rejected him because a meeting with Pulai UMNO and BN machinery and members on the eve of nominations clearly showed that they supported his candidacy.

On nomination day yesterday, a photo of a banner alleging his rejection by UMNO branches went viral on social media.

Suhaizan is involved in a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections in Johor were triggered by the death of Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission has set Sept 5 for early voting and Sept 9 for polling for both by-elections. -BERNAMA