PH cannot be complacent despite proven track record: MPs

PETALING JAYA: The track record of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in developing Penang, creating jobs and uplifting the lives of the citizens speaks for the success it has brought, said the island’s MPs.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said he is very confident PH will do well in the state.

But it cannot sit on its laurels and make assumptions.

“PH needs to work hard every step of the way to convince voters they are making the right choice by choosing the ruling coalition.

“We have to be worried about what the voters think because we can never be sure of success until the results come in. All we can do is wait and see the outcome on election day.”

Ramkarpal said there will always be some who will never be happy with the present government, and they will support the Opposition. He said this is the group Perikatan Nasional (PN) is making inroads with. To prevent PN from winning them over, he said PH and its allies need to work harder to convince them that the PH-BN (Barisan Nasional) alliance is the best choice.

Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin said PH is confident of winning in Penang and the other two PH-held states (Selangor and Negeri Sembilan) due to its track record and the development that the state governments have brought the people.

He said voters from around the country, especially Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, have moved to Penang for jobs and a better standard of living.

“The voters are aware of the good governance practised by the state government, which puts the needs of the people first. There is no reason PH cannot win the state again.

“It is important for the state government to use social media to spread its message and showcase its achievements to the voters. By promoting job creation in Penang, those seeking jobs, especially youths, will realise the important role PH has played.”

Sim, who is also PKR strategy director, said PH will have a problem if a lackadaisical attitude persists and voters decide it will win the election even if they do not go out to vote.

He said in a democracy, the Opposition will always have about 30% to 40% of voters who will support it, and this is to be expected.

He added that PH must work hard to convince the youth that it is the best coalition to create jobs, and young voters should be able to see the difference between PH and PN states and realise PH is the way forward.

Sim also said PH needs to convince voters that it will continue to be the coalition that will fulfil their aspirations.

“It is very important to convince the fence-sitters to vote for PH as they have no party loyalty and will make a difference in the election. These are the voters who look at what the government has done and can do for them before making up their minds.

“PH must convince them to go out to vote by promoting its success of helping the voters, otherwise the fence-sitters will stay at home.”

He said by promoting a well-run state, those who left their home states for greener pastures will realise how important it is to support a party that wants to help them prosper.

Sim said at any given time, there is always the possibility of the Opposition making inroads, but how the ruling government deals with this would determine the outcome.

The PH-led unity government has been fair to all races in the country and the people see this.

“There is no reason for voters to abandon us when they can see for themselves the progress the PH-led states and country are making economically and in helping the people overcome issues such as the rising cost of living,” he said.