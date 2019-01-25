PH committed in championing Orang Asli

KUALA LIPIS: Pakatan Harapan is committed in safeguarding the welfare of the Orang Asli in its administration of the country, said Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Liaison Committee deputy chief Eddin Syazlee Shith.

The community’s welfare, which was one of the promises of the PH manifesto in the last 14th General Election, has been proven by the federal government’s action in suing the Kelantan government to demand the recognition of the Temiar Orang Asli’s customary land rights at Pos Simpor near Gua Musang, recently.

“This is the form of championing given by the federal government, which has never been made by the government prior to this, so if the Orang Asli voters feel the need for the protection of the federal government, this should be used as an example,“ he said.

Eddin Syazlee, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia, was met at a friendly gathering with the residents of Pos Betau, near here, yesterday.

He said this when asked to unravel the stereotypical view that the government only voiced various promises during the campaign period, but they were not fulfilled.

Eddin Syazlee said the same commitment of the government would continue to ensure the rights of Orang Asli were defended, including in the provision of basic infrastructure, such as telecommunication facilities.

Asked on the confidence of getting the support of voters in the Jelai State Assembly seat, one of the state constituencies under the Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency this Saturday, Eddin Syazlee felt that there would be a change in voter support.

“I personally feel that there is no problem getting support in the Jelai State Assembly constituency although it is said to be the stronghold of the Menteri Besar of Pahang,“ he said. — Bernama