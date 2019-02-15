PH component parties have total freedom to decide new membership: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is giving full freedom to its component parties to decide for themselves the best methods of approval to use in regard to new membership applications, PH chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said.

He said the matter had already been agreed to in the previous PH presidential council meeting.

“If there’s an issue concerning the process, it will be discussed in the PH presidential council meeting and the council usually meets on the first Friday every month as that is the platform for them to exchange their views and opinions,” he told reporters after attending a roundtable discussion with a youth group here yesterday.

Saifuddin said this in response to the allegation that the approval given by Bersatu to six former Umno Members of Parliament to join the party recently had caused uneasiness among PH component party members.

“Surely we can discuss this in the next meeting should there be any issues arising from the most current recruitment of the new members who came from Umno to join Bersatu,” he said.

On Wednesday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng also said Prime Minister cum PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had agreed that the matter be discussed at the next PH presidential council meeting in the spirit of Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama