PH component parties should focus on the people: Saddiq

POKOK SENA: All Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties have been urged to shift their focus to issues affecting the people following the decision of the PH Presidential Council yesterday which finalised the transition of power from the prime minister.

PH Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said, in the meeting, the consensus of the leadership of PH component parties agreed to give space to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the country.

“The decision is clear as there was no time frame set (for the transition of power) ...we are giving space to the prime minister to administer the country.

“The primary focus now is to ensure the issues of the people are addressed, enough discussion of power transition,” he told reporters after attending a Pokok Sena Bersatu Youth event here today.

Syed Saddiq who is also the Youth and Sports Minister said among the issues which should be given attention included employment opportunities and affordable housing for youths as well as on National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans.

In this regard, Syed Saddiq also denied allegations that in the meeting last night, the Bersatu leadership threatened to leave PH if Dr Mahathir continued to be pressured.

According to him, no Bersatu leaders voiced the statement and called on the PH Presidential Council to probe and identify the leader who made the allegation.

“The concept of threatening to leave PH is a slander which is clearly untrue. What was discussed was on the right democratic channel. We discussed heatedly but it is normal. Some state their views and we seek solution through the democratic channel as well,” he said. - Bernama