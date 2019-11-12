PH confident majority in by-election will exceed GE14

JOHOR BARU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident it could win the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency by-election and reap a bigger majority compared to the 14th General Election (GE14).

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the confidence was based on research conducted in the parliamentary area.

He said the PH machinery had also descended to conduct house-to-house visits and small scale ceramah programmes to approach and touch the hearts of the people.

‘’We hope to get a bigger majority because we now have a government. To date, our campaign is continuing aggressively and we want to ensure the people down there, the kampong people, know the importance and need to support the present government.

‘’Indeed, there was a mega ceramah yesterday involving Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR president) and party leaders. I saw the very positive reception and response. So, based on the latest survey, god willing I am very confident the PH government can retain the seat in Tanjung Piai,’’ said Dr Sahrudin, who is also PH machinery director for the Tanjung Piai by-election, here today.

In GE14, the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik won the seat with a 524-vote majority to beat Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-MCA) and Nordin Othman (Pas-Berjasa). - Bernama