PH confident of capturing Rantau: Mohamad Sabu

LANGKAWI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident it can take the Rantau state seat back from Barisan Nasional (BN) in the by-election, according to PH deputy president Mohamad Sabu.

He said if PH wants to win, it should work hard with the full commitment of the party’s machinery.

“We are prepared now, as we can reply to the people on the issues played on the country’s economy.

“We are confident of winning, but whoever wins on April 13 will be up to the people to decide,” he told a media conference at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019 (LIMA’19) at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here.

The Rantau by-election will see a four-cornered fight involving Dr S. Streram of PH, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan representing BN and two Independent candidates, Malarvizhi Rajaram and Mohd Nor Yassin.

The by-election was held after the Federal Court rejected a petition filed by former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the decision of the Seremban Special Election Court on Nov 16, which declared his victory in the 14th general election as null and void.

The Election Commission set April 13 as polling day while April 9 for early voting. — Bernama