PH confirms no dissolution of state assemblies

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has confirmed its stance against the dissolution of the State Legislative Assemblies held by the coalition, its chairperson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the consensus of not dissolving the legislative assemblies of the three states led by Harapan was made today in the coalition’s presidential council meeting.

This decision came despite calls by various quarters, including DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng and DAP national legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh, for Penang to dissolve its state assembly now to hold state polls concurrently with GE15.