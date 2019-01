IPOH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue to carry out its duty for the people as normal despite experiencing a defeat at the Cameron Highlands Parliamentary by-election yesterday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he was of the view that the selection of a suitable candidate was also as important as the party represented.

‘’Regardless, the prime minister is still Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his deputy is still Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. However, the decision is a signal to PH to ensure a higher voter turnout,’’ he said.

He said this to comment on the defeat of PH candidate, M. Manogaran to Ramli Mohd Noor from Barisan Nasional at the by-election at a media conference after attending a Concerned Non-Government Organisation Carnival in conjunction with the Day Without Vehicle in Jalan Raja Dihilir here today.

Ramli won 12,038 votes to beat PH candidate Manogaran (8,800 votes) while the two independents, namely, Sallehudin Ab Talib received 314 votes and Wong Seng Yee, 276 votes. — Bernama