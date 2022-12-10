PH Convention brought forward to Oct 20

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Convention, originally slated for Oct 29, has been brought forward to Oct 20, which is when the Election Commission (EC) will meet to decide key dates for the 15th general election (GE15).

PH Communications Director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said the convention will still be held in Perak, with the location to be announced later.

“So if the EC announces the (GE15) date that evening, we will welcome it with a convention in Perak,” he said when met by reporters after attending the PH Presidential Council meeting here today.

On Oct 8, Perak PH chairman Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the PH convention will be held on Oct 29 at the Ipoh International Convention Centre (IICC).

The EC will be meeting on Oct 20 to discuss and decide on the key dates of GE15 and also the Bugaya by-election in Sabah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament in a special announcement on Monday to pave the way for GE15 after obtaining the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. - Bernama