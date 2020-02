KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council has urged all parties to observe the discretion and authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong following the political crisis currently afflicting the nation.

In a statement after holding an emergency meeting at a hotel in Petaling Jaya last night, the council took a stand that the right and authority to appoint the Prime Minister rest in the hands of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as stipulated under Article 40(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“It is public knowledge that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled to meet with the other Malay Rulers to discuss this issue,” the statement read.

The council also said that it was inappropriate for interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to have preceded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by calling for a special Parliament session on March 2 to determine the next prime minister.

Mahathir, after presenting the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package in Putrajaya, said the King found no leader had a distinct majority to be the next prime minister, and thus was leaving it to the Dewan Rakyat as the right forum to elect the next PM.

He said the special meeting will be convened to determine a candidate with majority support among the 222 members of parliament, and if this fails, Parliament is to be dissolved and a snap election called. — Bernama