PH defends Sepang seat, Rina Harun loses

SEPANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) through its candidate Raj Munni @ Aiman ​​Athirah Sabu defended the Sepang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) by obtaining 56,264 votes

The official results announced at the vote tallying centre at Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi Community Hall here, saw Aiman ​​Athirah won with a majority of 8,949 despite facing an eight-cornered fight.

The Amanah Negara (Amanah) Wanita chief defeated her closest competitor, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun who was also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development as the minister only received 47,315 votes.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Anuar Basiran collected 31,097 votes while the remaining five candidates are Datin Che Asmah Ibrahim of Pejuang, Datuk Mohd Daud Leong Abdullah (Parti Utama Rakyat), R. Nageswaran (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and two independent candidates Mohd Syahrul Amri Mat Sari and M. Muneswaran lost their deposits.

However, Aiman ​​Athirah was only here at the beginning of the vote counting process before reportedly leaving the hall for the Grand Dorsett Subang to join PH leaders.

Meanwhile, this is Rina’s first defeat after winning Titiwangsa parliament seat in GE14.

The Sepang parliamentary seat, which encompasses three state constituencies namely Tanjong Sepat, Sungai Pelek and Dengkil, was previously won by Mohamed Hanipa Maidin of Amanah with a majority of 18,705 votes. The constituency has a total of 168,039 registered voters. - Bernama