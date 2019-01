KUALA LIPIS: Pakatan Harapan has denied any “vote-buying” for the coming Cameron Highlands by-election as alleged in several photographs which went viral on the social media.

According to Jelai PH Operations Centre assistant head Arvind Bharet, the photographs were of a PH official reimbursing petrol expenses to volunteers who used their own motorcycles to travel from interior areas to Tanah Rata on the by-election nomination day yesterday.

“The reimbursement will be declared as part of election expenses. Everything was done according to the law,“ he said in a statement here today.

Today, a member of the MIC youth wing lodged a police report on the matter.

Earlier, commenting on the same issue, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Eddin Syazlee Shith said the Communications and Multimedia Commission was investigating the account holder of the person who spread the photographs.

The by-election is being held after the Election Court, on Nov 30, annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of the BN in the 14th general election (GE14) due to corrupt practices that influenced the voters.

It will see a four-cornered fight between the Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, and two independent candidates.

The candidates are Pahang DAP deputy chairman M.Manogaran, standing for PH, former senior police official Mohd Ramli Nor (BN), former lecturer Sallehudin Ab Talib, and farmer Wong Seng Yee (both independent candidates).

In GE14, Sivarraajh won the parliamentary Cameron Highlands seat in a five-cornered fight, garnering 10,307 votes, defeating Manogaran who obtained 9,710 votes while Wan Mahadir Wan Mahmud (PAS, 3,587 votes), Mohd Tahir Kassim (Berjasa, 81 votes) and B. Suresh Kumar from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM, 680 votes). — Bernama