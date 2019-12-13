PH does not reject findings of academic and constructive studies

MUAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not reject the findings done by any party about it as long as the study is done academically and the results are applicable.

PH deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the party could use the findings to build the confidence and understanding of the public.

“We will pay attention the findings of the studies. We do not have to be upset even though the findings show a discouraging trend, it could be a weakness in explaining our party’s policies, the government’s policies are not understood, we have to increase our efforts,” he told reporters after attending Pagoh Bersatu meeting here today.

“If they say that the acceptance of youths of PH is still low, (then) we have to work to improve our programmes, not just Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) but also PH, to attract more youths into the activities, programmes and efforts by the government to ensure that youths benefit,” he added.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said of the half a million Bersatu members in the country, a large percentage were youths who were members of the Srikandi and Armada wings, aged below 35 years.

He was commenting on the findings done by the EMIR Research think-tank on political parties for the 15th general election.

Among the findings of the study which polled 1,992 respondents was that PH had the highest number of votes at 41% for Parliamentary seats compared to Umno and PAS at 38%, followed by 17% of respondents who would vote for Independent candidates while four per cent were not interested to vote.

At the same time, Muhyiddin said, the party would intensify its efforts to increase the number of its representatives in parliament.

“We now have 15 branches. We want to settle the rest of the branches by the end of next year, I expect the number of members will increase in all the villages,” he said, adding that new branches will be set up.

Also present at the division meeting was Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal who is also Bukit Kepong state assemblyman. — Bernama