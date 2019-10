PONTIAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expecting to field a candidate with experience and prominence at the Nov 16 by-election for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat, said Johor PH chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today.

He said although 18-year-olds are now allowed to stand for election, as announced by the Election Commission, PH preferred to have a candidate with experience in undertaking the responsibilities required of an elected representative.

Speaking to the media here after attending a Volunteers Department (Rela) programme under the Home Affairs Ministry which he heads, Muhyiddin said that so far, young candidates had not come forward to express their interest in standing.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president and PH election director, said the shortlist of candidates to be fielded by the alliance is nearing finalisation, and will be announced before the end of the month.

Having visited the Tanjung Piai area yesterday and this morning, Muhyiddin said he was satisfied with preparations undertaken so far for the by-election, and a study on voter attitudes indicated that residents would give their support to PH.

“I feel the sentiment (of voters) can be said to be very good although they are facing economic difficulties ... their confidence in PH is there,“ he said. — Bernama