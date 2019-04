KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is focused on improving the economy and the people’s standard of living, and has no interest in playing the racial, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix).

“The PH government was brought to power by all Malaysians, therefore it is duty bound to look after the interest of everyone.

“The challenge is to ensure that everyone benefits from the government’s policies,“ he added.

He was commenting on a statement by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, where he said those opposed to his party’s cooperation with Umno were “Jews” who must be battled to save the country.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said the Umno-PAS cooperation was a “jihad” to overthrow the “anti-Malay, anti-Muslim” PH government.

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong said PH won the elections with the help of every Malaysian and not just one group.

He said PH is a grand coaltion which was never expected to come together and win the general election.

“It is not easy to get consensus but we are working together to make Malaysia a better country,“ he said.

Liew said PH has been accepted by everyone and all decisions made were aimed at improving the country.

He said Malaysia is a multiracial country with people having different opinions, and as such, efforts must be made to accommodate all views.