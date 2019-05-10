PH government needs time to fulfill pledges in manifesto

BANGI: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government needs more time to fulfill all the pledges contained in the manifesto.

He said the performance in terms of achieving the pledges of the PH government for the period from May 10, 2018 until April 30, 2019 was 39.01% and the one-year period was a very short time span for the PH government to implement all the pledges.

“We are making efforts. One year is not enough but we have carried out much, 39% of our pledges ... 39% of our pledges have been fulfilled and the other pledges take time,” he said when met by journalists after attending the ‘iftar’ gathering together with the Perkim staff and members, here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir also recorded his Happy Mother’s Day speech to be celebrated on Sunday to all mothers and advised them to always do their best in educating their children.

The prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali who was also present at the event hoped the struggles of the mothers would always be blessed in the auspicious month of Ramadan. - Bernama