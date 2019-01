KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government respects the decision of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, to step down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She expressed sadness over the decision, saying that it was during the reign of Sultan Muhammad V that the historic change of government took place following the PH victory in the 14th General Election last May.

“I am saddened because His Majesty was the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who witnessed us (PH) coming to power and also change the government’s history.

“His Majesty also granted a pardon to my husband (PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim). We respect Your Majesty’s decision,” she said after attending a Humanitarian Lab 2.0 dinner organised by Mercy Malaysia at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) today.

Dr Wan Azizah said she learned of the resignation of Sultan Muhammad V from the statement issued by Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja (Comptroller of the Royal Household) of Istana Negara, Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz, this evening. — Bernama