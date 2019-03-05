PH has broader appeal with all races, says Anwar (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has a broader appeal, with the interest of all the races at heart, than a possible Umno-PAS alliance, PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

The Port Dickson MP said Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) approach of focusing on all races was much wiser.

“Not all Malays are with PAS and Umno,” he said after chairing a parliamentary caucus on reform and governance meeting here. “We have Malays in PKR too. There are also those who are non-party members, and even those in various associations.

“What’s important is not just the question of Malay unity, but also strengthening the position of Islam, upholding the Malay language and taking care the interest of all races in the country.”

Anwar was asked on the meeting between Umno and PAS leaders at Putra World Trade Centre this evening.

He acknowledged that while the majority of the poor are among the Malays, there were also those from the Indian and Chinese community, even in some urban areas.

“That is why I feel PH’s approach is wise and able to solve the problems faced by the rakyat, not only for the Malays but all those in the B40 category,” he added.

On the parliamentary caucus on reform and governance, Anwar said the meeting had discussed plans to prevent corruption within the administration, and has pledged support for Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.