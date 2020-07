KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not be violating the constitution if it decides not to dissolve the state assemblies under its administration when the federal government chooses to call for a snap 15th general election (GE15).

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said it is PH’s right as the right to dissolve the state assemblies concerned is subject to consent of the Ruler or Sultan of the respective states.

“For example, when the Parliament is dissolved, Menteri Besar would usually seek consent to dissolve their state assemblies, a day or two later.

“So if they make the decision not to dissolve, it is not wrong as it is not a mandatory to dissolve...if PH said the states under their control did not want to be not dissolved, they may do so because the federal constitution allows you to do that,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the location of the River Of Life project here today.

Annuar was commenting on the statement of the PH Presidential Council which decided that state governments administered under the coalition should continue and would not be dissolved if a snap general election is called before the five-year term. -Bernama