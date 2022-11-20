PH has the numbers to form government, says Anwar

SUBANG JAYA: Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claims they have the numbers to form the next government.

“We accept the results of the 15th general election and PH has the biggest bloc to obtain more than 111 seats,“ he said

He added that PH managed to get support from Members of Parliament and will submit documents to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

However, he declines to reveal his partners, saying this would only be revealed after he submits the numbers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.