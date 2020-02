PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is holding an emergency meeting at a hotel here tonight.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also PH president, were seen arriving at the hotel at 8.55pm to attend the meeting.

Also present were PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke.

Kelantan PH chairman Datuk Husam Musa and Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa were also present. - Bernama