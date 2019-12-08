PH holds fast to principle of consensus: Nga

IPOH: All four component parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) hold fast to the principle of consensus.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming refuted claims that the party was the strongest among the four PH components, describing the comments as malicious.

“We always respect each other and hold fast to the principle of consensus in making any decision,“ he said when met by reporters at a Christmas celebration organised by the Perak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here today.

The Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker said any decision would always be made on consensus, based on collective responsibility and collective leadership.

Meanwhile, Nga also confirmed that the issue of mineral exploration activities in Perak had never been discussed by the state government.

On Nov 29, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Mentri Besar Corporation (MB Inc) and a Chinese company, Chinalco GXNF Rare Earth Development was only to identify minerals in the state. - Bernama