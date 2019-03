KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) is not afraid to see the coalition of PAS and Umno because this gives many opportunities and issues to expose that both parties have made it mandatory for them to lie.

The Prime Minister said that the coalition was rather interesting because the basis for the break-up and formation of PAS earlier had yet to be resolved.

“Umno Ulama left the party to form PAS purportedly because of Islam. Furthermore, during the previous Umno leadership, one of the reasons that the merger and in fact the cooperation between Umno and PAS did not take place was because PAS had declared Umno as an infidel party,” he said in his entry in his official blog, chedet.cc tonight.

Mahathir, who is also PH chairman, said among the other factors were that PAS did not want to cooperate with Umno in the past because Umno adopted a constitution which was alleged to be secular and non-Islamic.

“PAS had never revoked the edict or “fatwa”. Has PAS Islamised Umno?” Mahathir asked.

This was among the basis in the “Amanat Haji Hadi” (Haji Hadi’s Message) which led to prayers under two Imam, refusing to eat any meat slaughtered by Umno people, prayers for a dead body by PAS members had to be repeated by Umno people, banning children from marrying offsprings of Umno members, banning wives from voting for Umno and if this happens, then the couple involved will face divorce and many other things,” he said. — Bernama