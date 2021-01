KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is open to any opposition parties wishing to join the coalition in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said however, the opposition party should be prepared to accept the principles championed by PH.

“We have no problem in inviting other opposition parties. We will explain the principles we are fighting for which is to reject corruption, cronyism and I believe some of them would accept. The question of agreeing or not is their right. We do not impose on others, but take an open approach,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference after attending a programme “’Sepetang 2021 Bersama Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’ here, today.

Meanwhile, commenting on a statement of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently which claimed PH would not receive the support of the Malays in the coming election if the coalition refused to cooperate with him, Anwar said it is just an assumption.

“We are open to cooperate with Dr Mahathir. If he does not want to, we will invite other partners. After all, we cannot force anyone,” he said. -Bernama