PH is strong and united, says Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is united and is not losing support, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the Cabinet has stayed together for over a year and has been able to make hard decisions on critical issues.

“You can see whether I am walking alone or not, I am walking everywhere and everywhere I go people approach me to express their support,“ he said in reference to claims made by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that PH is losing support and Mahathir is now alone.

On Lynas, the prime minister said the government invited them to come and invest here but later on it was found that they produce a lot of waste and it was a problem.

“We send in experts to examine whether it is dangerous or not, the experts reported that it was not dangerous but the people who are against Lynas still want to get rid of Lynas.

“It is a big investment RM1.7 billion and created 700 high quality, high paid jobs. If we treat Lynas like a pariah we will not get other investors to come to this country,“ Mahathir told reporters after officiating the 5th World Tourism Conference.

He pointed out that the extension of Lynas lucence had nothing to do with Japan.

On the second round of Samurai bonds, Mahathir said Japan is making available a very cheap loan and the interest rate is even below the previous loan.

“The government is studying how it can use this cheap loan to overcome the nation’s financial problems.”

Commenting on the US-China trade war, he said trade wars are stupid if you cannot agree on the trade balance deficit it would be better to negotiate.

He said the idea if boycott and do other things, it is very stupid.