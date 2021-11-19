PH leaders in final bid to win voter support

MALACCA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) big guns turned up here yesterday as the party made its final push for votes just two days before polling day.

The entourage, led by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), paid a visit to Bandar Hilir, in the historic part of Malacca.

Also present was DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Tagging along with Anwar was Leng Chau Yen, the Bandar Hilir candidate and Danish Zainudin, who is vying for the Penkalan Batu seat.

Upon his arrival, Anwar took a walk in the Indian quarter before hopping on a bicycle to pedal his way to the Stadthuys. While having a cup of tea, the PKR president called on voters to express their displeasure by voting against the ruling coalition.

He said he was angered by the fact that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is being given land and a house in Kuala Lumpur valued at RM100 million.

He called on members of Parliament from Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu and PAS to vote against giving such property to Najib, given that he is facing corruption charges.

“Today, it is hard for people to earn RM100, actually next to impossible for most people to earn. Despite this, the government is giving Najib a RM100 million property,” Anwar said.

Bandar Hilir will see a four-cornered fight among Leng, Lee Kah Sean (BN), Clarice Chan Ming Wang (PN) and Mak Chee Kin (Independent).

The seat was won by Tey Kok Kiew (PH) with a majority of 11,313 votes in the 2018 general election. Anwar declined to speak to the media, saying that an impromptu press conference would result in him being fined RM4,000.