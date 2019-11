PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have nothing against a possible Cabinet reshuffle, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Well, they are not against it. They did not say please do not reshuffle me,“ said Mahathir who is also PH chairman, when asked by reporters on the sentiment of PH leaders on the much talked about reshuffle, after chairing the PH Presidential Council meeting here today.

Mahathir said the decision to reshuffle the Cabinet will also take into consideration suggestions by the public.

“We will find out what the people are not happy about and if they say that we have not done anything, we will try to correct it or if they point out that we must reshuffle, we will consider,“ he said.

When asked if PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be included in the new Cabinet line up, Mahathir said : “I have not made any decision yet.”

The reply prompted a spontaneous response from Anwar who was also present at the press conference : “But, I did not apply (for any post).” — Bernama