PH leaders plan to meet PM over MoU with fed govt

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders plan to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob next week to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the federal government.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix) said this followed the issue on the RM100 million ‘gift’ to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak which was raised in the Dewan Rakyat during the winding up session of the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday.

“I have already discussed with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mohamad Sabu yesterday. The three of us agreed that the matter is not in line with the MoU we signed with the federal government.

“The three of us have decided to ask for a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the matter,“ he told a press conference here, today.

To a possibility of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH failing to get a majority in the Malacca state election and not able to form a government, Lim said PH would discuss with its component parties before making any decision.

Tomorrow is polling day for the Malacca state election, which was called following the dissolution of the Malacca state assembly on Oct 4v after four assemblymen withdrew support for the leadership of the Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

-Bernama