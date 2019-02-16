PH leaders urged not to issue statements that affect party unity

MALACCA: Top leaders of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties are urged not to issue statements that indicate disunity to the extent of giving a negative picture to the people especially voters in the Semenyih by-election for the state constituency.

PKR Information chief, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said that conflicting statements between leaders of the PH component parties would affect the position of PH to defend the State Legislative Assembly seat.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is also Deputy Minister of Primary Industries, said on the contrary, all problems or issues that arose should be resolved using internal channels available so that they could be resolved amicably.

“At times, there were one or two leaders within the PH component parties who issued statements reflecting as though there was no consensus among the leaders concerned and such things should be monitored.

“Thus I appeal to the top leaders of the PH component parties to refrain from issuing statements which reflect that there is no unity in the party,” he told reporters after a Gotong-Royong Programme Against the Dengue Epidemic at Taman Paya Dalam, here today.

Earlier, he spent more than two hours observing the dengue epidemic area at the housing estate which had recorded 27 cases within 20 days until today compared with only nine cases previously. — Bernama