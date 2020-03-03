PH-led NS govt will not collapse: MB

PORT DICKSON: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) today expressed confidence that the Pakatan Harapan-led (PH) state government will not be shaken by the collapse of the PH government at the federal level or the party realignment in the state governments of Johor, Perak and Malacca.

Aminuddin, who is also Negri Sembilan PH chairman, said the state government was formed through the people’s mandate after the 14th general election in 2018, and he strongly believed that the loyalty of the 20 PH state assemblymen would remain with the coalition and that they will continue honouring the people’s mandate.

“I am confident that the PH government in Negri Sembilan will not collapse like what had happened in several other states.

“I believe 100% in our coalition members and their high level of integrity and camaraderies,” he said after attending the launch of Tuanku Muhriz Power Plant, here today. The event was graced by Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Negri Sembilan has 36 state seats, 20 of which belong to PH, while Barisan Nasional (BN) holds the remaining 16.

Of the 20 PH seats, DAP holds 11, followed by PKR (six) and Amanah (three), while in BN, Umno holds 15 seats, and MIC, one. - Bernama