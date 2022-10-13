PH-led states told to hold detailed discussions on dissolution of legislative assemblies

PETALING JAYA: There is no firm decision yet as to whether the three Pakatan Harapan-led states will dissolve their respective state legislative assemblies following the dissolution of the 14th Parliament.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said although the three states were still tied to an earlier decision by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council not to dissolve the state assemblies, they have been told to hold detailed discussions with their component party leadership to find common ground on the matter.

“Discuss again in detail with the party leadership for a joint decision to be made,” the PKR president told reporters after the PH presidential council meeting here yesterday.

The council had prior to this decided that the three states it governs, namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang will not dissolve their respective state assemblies if the 15th general election (GE15) was to be held this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament in a special announcement on Monday to pave the way for GE15 after obtaining the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook on Tuesday said the request by Penang DAP to review the decision not to dissolve the Penang state legislative assembly will be discussed in today’s presidential council meeting.

On negotiations between PH and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) to form an alliance in GE15, Anwar said it was positive so far and talks will continue.

“At the moment, cooperation with MUDA is an electoral pact as I do not think the Registrar of Societies (RoS) will approve (any new membership in PH) now,” he said.

Asked whether he would be contesting in the Tambun parliamentary seat in Perak, Anwar said: “Tambun is among the seats I am considering, no final decision yet.” - Bernama