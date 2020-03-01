PH letter seeking Dewan Rakyat emergency sitting to be sent tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will send a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof tomorrow asking for an emergency sitting of the House to be held.

PH chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul said the letter would be sent by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Pakatan Harapan has decided to ask the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to convene an emergency meeting for all Members of Parliament to show who commands majority support,” he said here today.

He told reporters this after attending a special meeting involving PH MPs and state assemblymen. - Bernama