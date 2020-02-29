PH likely to bring up no-confidence vote in next Dewan Rakyat sitting, says analyst

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is likely to bring up a vote of no-confidence to test the extent of support for the new prime minister come the March 9 scheduled Parliament sitting, opined political analyst Professor Dr Jayum Jawan Empaling.

“I am certain PH will bring up a vote of no-confidence come March 9, to see for real if the new prime minister has the majority.

“That is the only and real place to establish whether a person appointed as prime minister has the support of the majority,” he said when contacted Saturday.

Jayum pointed out that the move is expected of PH.

“If Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has the support, the vote of confidence will merely reinforce his grip on the leadership,” he said, noting that for now, the political impasse is settled for a while.

However, he added, “it is not the end of it yet.”

According to a statement from Istana Negara on Saturday, Muhyiddin will be sworn in as the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia Sunday morning.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had decreed that the appointment process for the premiership can no longer be delayed for the good of the nation and its people, the statement said. — TheBorneoPost