PH lost propaganda battle for the hearts, minds of Malays, says PSM chairperson

PETALING JAYA: Former Member of Parliament for Sungai Siput (pix) and current chairperson for the Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM) Dr Jeyakumar, has stated that the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government can be attributed on failing to counter propaganda from Umno.

“PH has lost the propaganda battle for the hearts and minds of the Malay population. None of the PH parties had grassroots level networks that could rival PAS and Umno so they were not able to effectively counter Umno’s propaganda that the PH was anti-Malay,” Dr Jeyakumar said.

The former representative also pointed out that Pakatan Harapan government should have focused on initiatives that would have benefitted the B40 Malay community in rural areas in order to maintain support.

He similarly added that the Pakatan regime didn’t do enough for the poorer populace.

“PH workers could have had meetings with low-cost flat residents, documented the maintenance work and repairs needed, and applied to the local government for the funds to do these necessary repairs.

“A huge percentage of our urban B40 live in these high rise slums. Efforts to clean up these flats and make them more inhabitable would have won a lot of support for the PH government.”