SEMENYIH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih state by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, says he has personally covered more than 40% of the constituency, while the PH machinery has covered more than 70% of the area.

Muhammad Aiman said this was a good team effort by members of the coalition in the campaign which entered its sixth day yesterday.

The 30-year-old said the areas covered comprised housing estates in the town and village areas.

“For myself (in terms of meeting voters), I have covered more than 40% of the Semenyih area, including Semenyih town, Beranang area and public places such as morning markets and big markets,“ he told Bernama while campaigning at Taman Semenyih Indah, here.

He said based on feedback received during the campaign, many voters had expressed their support for PH.

Muhammad Aiman faces a four-cornered fight against Barisan Nasional candidate Zakaria Hanafi; Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul and Independent, Kuan Chee Heng, who is better known as ‘Uncle Kentang’.

The Semenyih by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57 - who was also Muhammd Aiman’s father-in-law - on Jan 11, after suffering a heart attack.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 2 as polling day, while early voting will be held on Feb 26.

Muhammad Aiman said based on feedback received from the public, there were two major issues faced in the constituency, namely traffic congestion and the lack of a government healthcare facility.

He said it was important to have a hospital in Semenyih, as the one in Kajang was unable to cater to the population, with cases where patients have had to be placed in the corridors.

“With the rising population, rapid development of housing and the Kajang Hospital being quite far away, it clearly shows the people need a new hospital,“ he added. — Bernama