PH maintains three DPMs proposal if voted into power: Anwar

SANDAKAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is keeping to its proposal that it will appoint three deputy prime ministers if the coalition is voted into power in the 15th general election (GE15) next month.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there will be one deputy prime minister (DPM) from the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak respectively.

“This proposal has been there since the early days of Pakatan Rakyat, we will have one DPM each from the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak. But should there be changes, we will discuss further,” he told reporters after the Sabah PH tour here yesterday.

In September last year, DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng said the proposal could be realised if PH is elected as the new federal government.

On PH’s seat allocations in Sabah, Anwar, who is PKR president, said the matter has been finalised and an announcement will be made in a few days.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters at the Tawau leg of the tour, Anwar said PKR was confident of retaining its parliamentary seats in Tawau, Ranau dan Putatan based on the support received, people’s awareness and the hard work put in by the party’s machinery.

“The MP (candidates) are those who are brave enough to speak out, champion the plight of Sabahans, have integrity and a clean record, not put their own interests first including timber (concessions) and contracts in Sabah,” he said.

Anwar said Sabah needs policies that can help the people, such as job opportunities, issues involving price of goods, quality of education, basic facilities, health and also economic generation.

In GE14, PKR won the Tawau, Ranau and Putatan parliamentary seats, but Ranau MP Datuk Jonathan Yasin later exited the party to join Bersatu. - Bernama