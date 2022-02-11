PH manifesto pledges to lower highway toll charges

KLANG: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition party today pledges to lower the North-South Expressway (PLUS) toll charges if they win the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

The lowering of toll charges is in line with PH’s priorities to lower the cost of living in Malaysia if they step into Putrajaya’s office.

“The Harapan administration has shown commitment in reviewing all highway concession agreements and negotiating to get the best prices, leading to toll rates being reduced by 18% for the Plus highway and the East-Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT 2).

“We are determined to continue reducing Plus tolls gradually with the ultimate goal of eliminating tolls and returning Plus highway to public ownership,“ read the Harapan manifesto called ‘Tawaran Harapan PRU15’.