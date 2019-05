KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is considering introducing positions like the non-constituency state assemblypersons for women politicians in order to establish 30% women representation in the state assembly.

PH Wanita chief and PKR vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin said this is one of the ways the political coalition can beef up the representation of women in politics and governance.

“Even in Wanita Pakatan Harapan, we are going to look into enabling women to make up 30% of political leaders. It’s one way we can put more women into policymaking,“ she said at a press conference after launching the Sororoptimist International’s 21st Global Conference today.

She was responding to a news report that PKR Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed had submitted a proposal to establish the position non-constituency state assemblypersons to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, as well as to set up a Legal Reform Integration Committee for Empowerment of Women and Families.

On another matter, Zuraida said the PKR political bureau will be having a meeting tomorrow (Sunday) and the matter of Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan’s alleged sexual harassment case will be brought up.

“We will make a decision on the matter above and also the following action,“ she said.

This follows a call by the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality to look into the matter after a former aide to the MP lodged a police report alleging that he has harassed her.