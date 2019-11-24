PH must endeavour to fulfill pledges in manifesto: Kit Siang

IPOH: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang (pix) today reminded PH to work hard and endeavour to fulfill all the pledges contained in its 14th General Election manifesto to ensure that the coalition will not become a one-term government, especially after the shocking result of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

“If the Tanjong Piai by-election is a harbinger of the 15th General Election in 2023, then the PH government will be a one-term government and will be voted out of Putrajaya in the next general election,“ he said in his opening speech at Perak DAP’s 20th annual convention, here today. Also present was Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming, who is also Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker.

He also stressed that DAP will not become MCA 2 and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will never be Barisan Nasional (BN) 2.

Such a thing would never happen for the simple reason that PH was very committed to the agenda to redevelop the country towards Malaysia Baharu (New Malaysia) which was opposed by MCA, Umno and BN, as well as Muafakat Nasional (the alliance between PAS and Umno), said Kit Siang.

“During the 18 months of the PH administration, Malaysia has made a good start to form a New Malaysia including on the appointments for several key posts such as the Chief Justice, Attorney-General and the Governor of Bank Negara,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a press conference after PH’s presidential council meeting in Putrajaya had said that the ruling coalition’s defeat in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary election on Nov 16 should be seen as a warning for it to get its act together. - Bernama