PH names Adly as Malacca opposition chief

MALACCA: The Malacca Pakatan Harapan (PH) had named former Chief Minister, and the State Assemblyman for Bukit Katil, Adly Zahari (pix) as the opposition chief of the Malacca State Assembly.

Malacca PH, in a statement, announced that this was unanimously agreed to through an online meeting yesterday with 11 PH elected representatives.

“The First Sitting of the Third Term of the 14th State Assembly will take place on May 11. It will be the first sitting after the political crisis and change of government in February,’’ said the statement, here today.

Prior to this, the Malacca State Assembly opposition chief’s post was held by State District, Rural Development and Flood Management Committee chairman and former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Perikatan Nasional garnered 17 State Assembly seats, namely, Barisan Nasional (13), Bersatu (two) and Independents (two) compared to 11 seats for PH, namely, DAP (seven), Amanah (two) and Parti Keadilan Nasional (two). - Bernama