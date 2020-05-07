PH names Anwar Ibrahim as opposition leader

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council has agreed to name Port Dickson Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) as the Oppostion Leader, said PH secretariat chief Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a statement today, he said the convention for naming the Opposition Leader was to give priority to the party in the opposition bloc with the most number of MPs.

“At the same time, the selection of the Opposition Leader is also done by taking into consideration the views of all MPs in the opposition bloc.

“DAP, which has the most MPs, has informed the PH presidential council that it did not want the post of Opposition Leader,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said letters on this matter had been delivered by hand to the offices of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) on Monday and today respectively. — Bernama